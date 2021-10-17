Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.79 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.