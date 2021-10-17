Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Vericel worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

