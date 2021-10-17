Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vericity stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Vericity has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 10.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERY. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.