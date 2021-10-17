Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vericity stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Vericity has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 10.50%.
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.