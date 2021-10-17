Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $14,205,000.

VRNT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

