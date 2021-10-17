Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

VET stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.