Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS opened at $0.04 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Verus International Company Profile
