Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

