VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

