Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $12.71 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

