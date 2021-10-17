Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

