Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,275,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

