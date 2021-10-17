Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $409,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.