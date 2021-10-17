Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 372 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.