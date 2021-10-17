Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,806 shares of company stock worth $9,736,006. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PD opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

