View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.29. View shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of View by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of View by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of View by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

