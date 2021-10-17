Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

