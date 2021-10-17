VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $513,273.44 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.
- On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.
- On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.
- On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.
VIZIO stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
