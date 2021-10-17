Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

VDMCY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

