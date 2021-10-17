Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Holdings Increased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,610,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vonage comprises about 3.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 473,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,190. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

