VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Trading 0.1% Higher

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94. 11,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 104,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

