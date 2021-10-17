VR Adviser LLC Sells 2,038,314 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

VR Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,038,314 shares during the period. Trillium Therapeutics comprises 2.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 1.91% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 766,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 1,051,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.