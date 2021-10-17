Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

