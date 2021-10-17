VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on VYNE. Northland Securities decreased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

