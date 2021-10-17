Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 563,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

