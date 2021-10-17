WD-40 (WDFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.07 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average is $247.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

