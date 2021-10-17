Wedbush Increases ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.35.

IS stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

