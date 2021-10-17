Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target to $70.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BIPC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

