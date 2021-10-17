Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Target Price to $22.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

