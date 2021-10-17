Wells Fargo & Company Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.25 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

