Wells Fargo & Company Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.
URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.25 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
