WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.