Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $41.44

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $40.54. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 30,705 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

