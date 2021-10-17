Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.80 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 579,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,596. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

