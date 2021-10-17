Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

