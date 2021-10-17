Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

