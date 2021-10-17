Whiteheart Price Reaches $588.37 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $23,138.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $588.37 or 0.00970393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00067871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.98 or 0.99762236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.50 or 0.06203808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.