WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.