Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,506.0 days.

OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

