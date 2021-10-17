Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Achieves $617,748.20

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $617,748.20 and approximately $41,464.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.50 or 0.06258086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00302223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.04 or 0.01007917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00429118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00317237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00277209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.