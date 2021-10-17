WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WPP were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WPP by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP plc has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

