Wrapped NXM Price Down 6% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $52.78 or 0.00085820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

