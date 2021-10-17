Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

WYNN stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

