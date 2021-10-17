Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,636,600 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 1,842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 850.5 days.

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

