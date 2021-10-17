Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $28.55. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 2,729 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YAMHF shares. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

