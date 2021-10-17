Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

