Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,421,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

