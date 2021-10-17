yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $4.41 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $416,485.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00007237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 51.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00107163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,908.65 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.85 or 0.06286733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

