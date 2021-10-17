Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $18.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 11,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.