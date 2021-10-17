Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Carvana reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $104,960,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $99,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $287.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.75. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

