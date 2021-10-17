Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report sales of $434.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,124.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

CNK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 4,444,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.