Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce sales of $136.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.03 million and the highest is $136.20 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $549.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $550.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 423,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 493.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,355,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

